State Patrol: Black River Falls man arrested on 8th OWI charge

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A Black River Falls man is in custody after his arrest Saturday night on what the Wisconsin State Patrol said is his 8th OWI charge.
A news release said that a trooper pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation around 9:18 p.m. near the westbound I-94 milepost 115 exit ramp in Jackson County.
As a result, the driver, identified as John Lindsey Whitewater, 55, was arrested for OWI, 8th offense. After he was taken into custody, he was taken to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood test then transported to the Jackson County Jail.