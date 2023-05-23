 Skip to main content
State representatives hear from young professionals about issues important to them

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Young professionals got the chance to meet with area legislators Tuesday afternoon for a meet and greet lunch at Myrick Park. 

It was a networking opportunity for area young professionals to learn more about getting into politics while sharing their thoughts and ideas with lawmakers. 

Local legislators at the lunch included Democratic 95th Assembly District Rep. Jill Billings and 94th Assembly District Rep. Steve Doyle and Republican 96th Assembly District Rep. Loren Oldenburg.

One of the topics of discussion among the group was the Wisconsin budget and shared revenue. 

"Its kind of a slow process compared to the first two years I was down there [in Madison] the first two times," Oldenburg said. "Hopefully it gets done. We have close to a $7 billion surplus. It kind of throws a little different ideas on how to spend it. A lot of ideas on how to spend the money. It's going to take a little time to process."

Each group at the meet and greet spoke with the three representatives, which Oldenburg said gives legislators the chance to hear what's important to constituents. 

