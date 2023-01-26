 Skip to main content
State Road Stars voted first place project at La Crosse SOUP event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- La Crosse SOUP held their quarterly micro-granting event Thursday evening at the Rivoli Theatre.

Four community projects: La Crosse Lighthouse, Beautiful Butterfly Project, State Road Stars and Cooking With Bao pitched to an audience that would vote on the winner.

Five dollar admission allowed attendees to receive a cup of soup and a voting slip.

Four fifth graders from State Road Elementary School: Piper, Maevin, Kalea and Malea were voted for the first place prize and received $3,289 to help fund an all abilities playground at their school.

"There's a new kid at our school who came in using a wheelchair to get around and we thought it would be kind of nice if we installed some equipment," Piper said.

Cooking with Bao placed second receiving $1,100. The other projects left with $1,000 each.

