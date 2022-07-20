State Senator Brad Pfaff talks bid for WI 3rd Congressional District

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - State Senator Brad Pfaff is one of four democrats vying for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District. Pfaff spoke with News 19 about his campaign and hopes for the future.
Q: You're one of a handful of candidates on the democratic side vying for that party's nomination for that coveted 3rd congressional district of Wisconsin, but what do you feel sets you apart from those other candidates?
A: "I'm running against a candidate who was in Washington, D.C. on the Capitol steps in a restricted area on January 6th. That shameful, awful, deadly day. This candidate does not have the temperament, the judgement or the character to serve in the United States House of Representatives. I've spent my entire professional career working on behalf of the people here in Western Wisconsin. I had the opportunity to do agriculture policy for U.S. Senator Herb Kohl and Congressman Ron Kind. I served in the USDA in the Obama administration and I served as Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture in the Evers administration. Most recently, I've been elected to the Wisconsin State Senate. I have won elections. I recognize the importance of the issues of the people here in West-Central Wisconsin. They have looked to me to make sure that I continue to represent their interest in the Wisconsin State Legislature and I will do that in the halls of Congress."
Q: Going back to those issues, regardless of political affiliation, regardless of what part of the country you represent, what do you feel is the number one issue to the people of Western Wisconsin?
A: "To make sure that Western and Central Wisconsin remains a great place to live, to work and to raise a family. In order to do that, we need to make sure that we tackle this health care situation. We keep it affordable and we accessible. We need to make sure that we lower the cost of prescription drugs. We need to make sure that we invest in our supply chain. We need to rebuild our manufacturing sector here in the upper Midwest, particularly here in Wisconsin. We need to tackle these inflationary issues, may they be gas or they be groceries. We need to make sure that we focus on kitchen table issues that are impacting the families here in Western Wisconsin."
Q: Whether it be the issues you just mentioned or something else, what do you feel are some issues where the House can come together and form bipartisan legislature or take action hand in hand?
A: "Western Wisconsin has a strong history of electing bipartisan legislators in order to represent them in Congress. May it be Steve Gunderson, who represented this seat for 16 years, or Congressman Ron Kind over the last 26 years. These are individuals that reached across the aisle to find consensus. That is the style and the approach that I have taken as a Wisconsin State Senator and I recognize the fact that we can do this when it comes to economic development issues, rebuilding our manufacturing sector, broadband, transportation, making sure we continue to invest in our rural communities and our family farmers. We need to focus on the issues that are happening here. Here at the kitchen tables in Western and Central Wisconsin. That's been my focus as a State Senator. That is and will always be my focus as a member of Congress."