State troopers work alongside semi-truck drivers for new safety initiative

SPARTA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Through a unique program called “Trooper in a Truck”, the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association and the Wisconsin State Patrol have partnered up in an effort to improve road safety.
With commercial trucks accounting for a significant portion of the traffic on highways and interstates, state agencies recognize the need to gain a better understanding of challenges faced by truck drivers and the potential risks they encounter.
Wes Radtke, who has been a semi-truck driver for 51 years, says he hopes this new program will resonate with drivers.
“I hope it makes people realize that safety has got to be a number one priority on the road here. People just don’t realize from the bad habits they create that they’re basically, as I always say, an accident waiting to happen,” said Radtke.
In 2022 there were over 7,000 crashes involving commercial motor vehicles in the U.S. leading to the deaths of 73 people. The state patrol hopes this program well help bring those numbers down.
Gaining a higher vantage point in the semi-truck helps the officer get a better view into the passenger vehicles and see whether or not the driver is doing something dangerous like texting or putting on makeup.
Sgt. Nic Betts with the Wisconsin State Patrol says that this program is designed to be the cause of prevention rather than punishment.
“We want people to know that we’re out here and hopefully change their behavior if they have some driving behavior issues before they get to us.”
Trooper in a Truck is part of a week long nationwide campaign called Operation Safe Driver aimed towards educating commercial motor vehicle drivers as well as passenger car drivers about the dangers of inattentive driving.