Staying safe during severe flood conditions

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency in Wisconsin because of severe flooding.
Officials say recent rainfall and rapid snowmelt are causing flooding across the state.
In Trempealeau, the Mississippi River is expected to approach major flood level by early next week. Water is now fully covering the road that leads to Hungry Point Bar and Grill there.
Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) says they are working with the National Weather Service (NWS) to monitor water levels. Officials say they are there to help those hit the hardest.
"So, say there is a local municipality in your area, and they need a certain piece of equipment, or they need help with some other flood issues," Public Information Officer with WEM Katie Rousonelos said. "They can reach out to Wisconsin Emergency Management, and we can try to fulfill those requests as quickly as we can."
WEM says flooding is the costliest natural disaster that happens in Wisconsin. Rousonelos said flooding can also be very dangerous, so people should listen to authorities when they shut down roads or advise evacuation.