"Steppin' Out in Pink" celebrating survivors and fundraising for breast cancer research

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - In a colorful display of support for breast cancer survivors, thousands of people dressed in vibrant pink attire came out to Riverside Park for the 18th annual “Steppin’ Out in Pink” fundraiser event.

The day commenced with a survivor soiree followed by a five mile walk. The event also featured a marketplace with over 60 different vendors. Attendees could explore a wide range of pink merchandise, health resources, and breast cancer awareness materials.

Although Steppin’ Out in Pink is a powerful fundraising effort, Olivia Moths with Gundersen Health System says it also serves as a celebration for those whose lives have been affected by breast cancer.

“We are in full on celebration mode. We are celebrating our breast cancer survivors. We’re celebrating the people that take care of them. We’re celebrating the people that support them at home, their friends, their family. So truly this is about everybody in a way which is really exciting but really we’re just here to celebrate the survivors and remember those we’ve lost.”

For many, this event has become a yearly tradition. Dolly Sandleback is a 21-year survivor and has been diagnosed 4 separate times. She says that events like this provide a sense of empowerment and camaraderie among those in attendance.

“It’s just an inspiration to see people. I think I’m long at 21 years but there’s people here like my friend, 29 years and more, and that’s just so encouraging for some of the youngsters that are just starting the journey.”

With each step taken in pink, the community demonstrated its commitment to raising awareness, supporting survivors, and fueling the research efforts that will eradicate breast cancer.

All proceeds from "Steppin' Out in Pink" go towards the breast care center and breast cancer research at Gundersen Health System.

 

 

 

