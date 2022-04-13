Steppin' Out in Pink scheduled for September 10 at a new location

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Gundersen Health System officials announced Wednesday that the 17th annual Steppin' Out in Pink fundraiser will be held at Riverside Park.
Gundersen's Special Event Coordinator Tia Sneath said the move to Riverside Park was due to accessibility to more parking, additional space and a way to promote downtown La Crosse and its parks and trails.
"We saw that over the last few years, is we don't want to be in crowded spaces and we want our volunteers, our survivors and our walkers to feel open and in an open space," Sneath said. "Riverside Park is perfect for that. Even the trail system is wider than the sidewalks that we've been using in the past."
Registration for the breast cancer fundraiser starts April 25th with an early-bird rate of $20.
Sneath added she hopes that this year's event will surpass the highest total raised at about $6,000.
To register to participate in the fundraiser visit steppinoutinpink.org