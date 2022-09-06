Steppin' Out In Pink set for September 10

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- On September 10, Gundersen Health System along with various sponsors, will host the 17th annual Steppin' Out In Pink Event at Riverside Park from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The event is a fundraiser for breast cancer research and patient support. All money raised stays local and assists research labs at Gundersen Health System.
Gundersen Health System Special Events Coordinator Tia Sneath said over $130,000 has currently been raised for a $300,000 goal this year, but the event is more than just about the money.
"I think one of the most important parts is it's a visual representation of support in the community," Sneath said. "Seeing 4,000 people walking with bright pink t-shirts for people that have just been diagnosed or are going through treatment...it's one of those things that you see and you can feel the love."
The event will feature a walk through the Marsh Trails, vendors and music at The La Crosse Bandshell in the park.
You can register and view the full schedule of the event here.