Stepping out for National Walk Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wednesday, April 5 is National Walking Day.
The American Heart Association is encouraging people to move more and sit less.
One popular walking area in the Coulee Region is Lake Park in Winona.
The nearly four mile walking trail around Lake Winona and the additional nearly two miles around West Lake is a popular location for walkers, joggers, and bikers to get out and stretch their legs most of the year.
According to the American Heart Association, walking is one of the simplest ways to get active and stay active.