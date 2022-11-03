Sticker Shock: How area grocery prices compare

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse area has several grocery stores and many people compare prices at them to see how they differ from one another.
News 19 took a look at a handful of items at three locations and saw where they stacked up. They were Woodman's, Festival Foods and the new Hy-Vee location that opened in October.
NOTE: The prices were all recorded on November 2 and do not take sales or promotions into consideration. The cost of items may vary due to inflation, price drops or the level of demand at any given time.
Price of a gallon of 2% milk (cheapest option at each store):
- T-1st: Festival ($3.29)
- T-1st: Hy-Vee ($3.29)
- 3rd: Woodman's ($3.39)
Price of 80% lean ground beef that is thawed and comes in a pre-packaged one pound container:
- 1st: Woodman's ($4.69)
- 2nd: Festival ($5.49)
- 3rd: Hy-Vee ($5.99)
Price of a 15.9 ounce box of Kellogg's Raisin Bran Crunch cereal:
- 1st: Hy-Vee ($3.78)
- 2nd: Woodman's ($3.79)
- 3rd: Festival ($5.49)
Price of a Party Size bag of Lay's Original potato chips:
- 1st: Hy-Vee ($3.99)
- 2nd: Woodman's ($4.49)
- 3rd Festival ($5.69)
Price of one pound of store brand shredded cheddar cheese (two eight ounce packages):
- 1st: Woodman's ($4.18)
- 2nd: Hy-Vee ($5.98)
- 3rd: Festival ($6.98)
Total prices for all items by store:
- 1st: Woodman's ($20.54)
- 2nd: Hy-Vee ($23.03)
- 3rd: Festival: ($26.94)
A lot of why prices vary comes down to how the stores conduct business. Brandon Scholz, who serves as the president of the Wisconsin Grocers Association, says that the stores can be locked in a fierce battle to attract customers.
“In some places, you might find a product priced below another store," Scholz said. "In another store, you might find a price above. That’s just the nature of the grocery industry. You can go down to any city like La Crosse and have your choice of a half dozen grocery stores. And probably a half dozen different types of pricing strategies. They are trying to find a way to maybe make that cost not as painful. It’s a competitive market and you’re going to have to try and meet the price of your competition or be very close.”
With inflation at a 40-year high, the cost of items has gone up on virtually everything. Scholz says that labor shortages in food manufacturing and shipping have made supply difficult to meet the demand.
Heather Quackenboss with UW-Madison's extension office in La Crosse says that there are trends food companies are doing that limit how much customers receive when they shop.
“We’re not only seeing price increases," Quackenboss said. "We’re also seeing something called ‘shrinkflation,’ where we have less of a product. So maybe cereal for instance. Maybe there’s a couple ounces less cereal in it, but it’s the same price. We’re also seeing something called ‘skimpification’ where the ingredients change within the products. So they’re using less expensive ingredients. We may see some things in the products that we buy. It’s just a little different. Or there might be a little less because we don’t notice that if the price doesn’t change.”
Quackenboss adds that common items have impacted Wisconsin residents the most. She says Ukraine supplies 30-percent of America's wheat and that the war has caused bread prices to skyrocket for example.