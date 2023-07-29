Stilettos on Steel rides through the Midwest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Stilettos on Steel Female Riders Group gathered for their fifth annual Midwest meet-up.
This year’s ride hosted over 180 members, all riding their motorcycles, making this Mississippi Run the largest in the organization’s history.
Members of the organization strive to provide all-female motorcycle riding events that empower women to ride safe, strong, and street smart, all while breaking down stereotypes, organizers said.
"We kind of set out to say that this was not a male-dominated sport anymore, and that women are doing all the things that men used to dominate," said Anne Zube, one of the Presidents for Stilettos on Steel.
The organization seeks to unite female motorcyclists of all skill levels for friendship, support, and learning opportunities to give women empowerment, saying that feminine women possess the mental and physical skills needed to operate and own a motorcycle.
"I can go and empower women and let them know that they don't have to ride with the boys anymore,” said Brenda Kuhl, a Wisconsin Ambassador for Stilettos on Steel. “We have this great opportunity to mentor and be strong women."
Riders traveled from eleven different states to participate in the run, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and from all over Wisconsin.
This year’s Midwest ride took riders through 160 miles of views from all across the Midwest.
For more information about Stilettos on Steel, visit their website.