Still no attorney to represent suspect in downtown La Crosse drive-by shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After more than 500 attempts, the man accused in a downtown La Crosse drive-by shooting still has yet to find an attorney to represent him.

At a hearing Tuesday morning in front of Judge Mark Huesmann, members of the state's Public Defender office said that they've had 503 contacts with attorneys but haven't not been able to secure one to represent Deandrew Grant. They cited conflicts of interest with the public defender's office at a hearing in July.

Grant has been in jail since his arrest several hours after the June 17 shooting on 3rd Street in downtown La Crosse that left six people wounded.

The shooting happened after Grant got into an altercation with a group of people shortly several minutes earlier. Cameras show a vehicle belonging to Grant go the wrong way up 3rd Street, stop, fire several rounds at the group, then drive off.

Cameras also showed where Grant abandoned his vehicle and threw the weapon used in the shooting.

Grant faces 29 felony charges in connection with the shooting.

He's jailed on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

No new hearing date has been set in his case.