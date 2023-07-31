Stillbirth rates increase in recent years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- According to the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics(NCHS), stillbirth rates have increased in recent years, primarily during the pandemic.
The NCHS has been tracking stillbirth rates since 1990 when the stillbirth rate was about 7.5 fetal deaths for every 1,000 pregnancies at 20 weeks or later.
Since then, the rate has dropped to a low of 5.7 in 2019.
According to the NCHS, the stillbirth rate in 2020 was 5.74 and stayed at 5.73 in 2021.
Mayo Clinic Health System Chair and Consultant within the Department of Neonatal Medicine Dr. Dennis Costakos said stillbirths can be caused by a variety of things during those two years - especially the pandemic.
"Some things a person can't change like their genetics easily but it might've been harder to see a doctor or nurse and midwife," Costakos said. "I think the pandemic was hard on people's psyche, mental health and social."
He added that along with social isolation, smoking, medication and drugs all can contribute to a possible stillbirth.
In the NCHS's report, a total of 21,105 fetal deaths at 20 weeks or later were reported in 2021.
Dr. Costakos said this increase during the pandemic may not indicate that the overall trend is increasing.
"I think that if you look at any one year, you might see a slight increase," Costakos said. The pandemic was a different time and the way businesses and schools and everything worked was different."
He said he's optimistic that the overall trend of stillbirths will continue decreasing in the future.