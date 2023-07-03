Stoddard man hurt in pickup truck crash

TOWN OF HARMONY, Wis. (WXOW) - A man who told deputies he fell asleep behind the wheel of his pickup truck is hurt in a crash.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Highway 56 near N. Ridge Road in the Town of Harmony.
The pickup driven by Karl R. Erickson, 52, was headed eastbound. He said he fell asleep while driving. The pickup went off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, became airborne, and came to rest upright in a ditch.
Erickson was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua with non-life-threatening injuries.