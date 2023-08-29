Stolen pickup truck found after 3 month search

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- Police in Vernon County are reporting an arrest made over a stolen pickup truck back in May.
On May 23rd, the Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a red, 2016 Ram 1500 pickup truck was stolen from the parking lot of an automotive sales and service business, located on County Road D, in rural Westby, WI.
The owner of the vehicle resides in rural Cashton, WI and $25,000 was the estimated value of the vehicle when it was stolen.
On August 1st, the vehicle was recovered on private property in rural De Soto. The vehicle had been stripped, dramatically reducing its monetary value.
The investigation continued and on August 4th, a hold was placed with the La Crosse County Jail on Edward Alfred Boydston, Jr., age 42, for Receiving Stolen Property.
Boydston had been arrested on unrelated charges in La Crosse County six days before the vehicle was recovered.
On August 7, 2023, Boydston appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court remotely from the La Crosse County Jail.
He was released on a $10,000 Signature Bond and is due back in court on September 6th.
Formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher.
The vehicle was processed for evidence and has since been released to the insurance company that paid the claim. The vehicle will be sold at auction for salvage.
The investigation continues and more arrests could be forthcoming.