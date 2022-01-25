Store owner pushes past racist incident in his store

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Micquel Jackson opened his fashion store The Guy Girl Code in Valley View Mall back in July.
He called it his dream come true.
In December, a man and his children entered his shop and began pulling merchandise off the racks. The man also taunted Jackson with racial slurs and threats.
Jackson said he couldn't believe it was happening, but added he wouldn't give in to the hate being directed at him.
"God man, just all God, you know what I'm saying," Jackson said. "Learn how to forgive."
Jackson says it was a modern day hate crime and he hesitated talking about it after initially telling mall security what happened.
"Just be quiet about it, no problems, but then I also wanted to reach out and speak out," Jackson said.
As word travelled about what happened, there's been a positive pushback. In recent days, visitors to the store have shown support buying items and offering kind words. One man donated $200 toward gift cards for the store to then pass on to the organization of Jackson's choice. Another woman showed up with flowers.
"It's really cool to know that I have friends, regular human beings like me," Jackson said. "I have a huge, huge crowd of supporters that say 'You don't gotta be alone we're gonna get through this.'"
The Guy Girl Code remains a shop not only of fashion but a mission of help for young people looking for a safe place and space. Jackson has study areas for anyone needing an area to study or do homework. There's also several QR resource codes anyone can scan if they're looking for extra help resources regarding mental health or addiction.