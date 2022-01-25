 Skip to main content
Store owner pushes past racist incident in his store

A LOCAL BUSINESS OWNER FINDS POSITIVE SUPPORT IN THE WAKE OF A RACIST ATTACK IN HIS SHOP THIS PAST DECEMBER

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Micquel Jackson opened his fashion store The Guy Girl Code in Valley View Mall back in July.

He called it his dream come true.

In December, a man and his children entered his shop and began pulling merchandise off the racks. The man also taunted Jackson with racial slurs and threats. 

Micquel opened his store back in July of 2021.

Jackson said he couldn't believe it was happening, but added he wouldn't give in to the hate being directed at him.

"God man, just all God, you know what I'm saying," Jackson said. "Learn how to forgive."

Jackson's store, The Guy Girl Code, was a dream come true and continues to be a positive place.

Jackson says it was a modern day hate crime and he hesitated talking about it after initially telling mall security what happened. 

"Just be quiet about it, no problems, but then I also wanted to reach out and speak out," Jackson said.

Since going public with the incident, there's been a community surge of visitors to the store to offer support and kind words.

As word travelled about what happened, there's been a positive pushback. In recent days, visitors to the store have shown support buying items and offering kind words. One man donated $200 toward gift cards for the store to then pass on to the organization of Jackson's choice. Another woman showed up with flowers.

"It's really cool to know that I have friends, regular human beings like me," Jackson said. "I have a huge, huge crowd of supporters that say 'You don't gotta be alone we're gonna get through this.'"

The Guy Girl Code remains a shop not only of fashion but a mission of help for young people looking for a safe place and space. Jackson has study areas for anyone needing an area to study or do homework. There's also several QR resource codes anyone can scan if they're looking for extra help resources regarding mental health or addiction.