Stores continue to rebuild from the April 28 downtown La Crosse fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Designing Jewelers in Downtown La Crosse continue to restore their property as they are still feeling the effects of the April 28 fire that sparked at the India Curry House.
Due to smoke damage half of the building had to close up following the fire which affected both Designing Jewelers and River City Gold and Silver.
General Manager Tony Piazza said they began rebuilding immediately after the fire.
After nearly a year they're begin to creep up on the finish line.
"It's been pretty chaotic and stressful," Piazza said. "We are very excited to be to the point where we are seeing considerable process and seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and have an end to this whole mess."
Piazza said the store hopes to have the building complete in the next three to four months.