Stores handling last-minute holiday shopping rush

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Wind Chills and Whiteout Conditions Still Coming...

.Snow was pushing east of the area with new snow totaling about 3
to 5 inches. Northwest winds are on the increase across northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota, gusting to 30 mph already, causing
drifting snow and dangerous wind chills. Wind chill values in
southeast Minnesota are already 30 to 40 below zero.

Winds will increase even more tonight and remain very strong
through Friday night. The likelihood of 50 mph wind gusts has
increased in Wisconsin from Interstate 90 and north, prompting a
Blizzard Warning for Friday and Friday night. Whiteout conditions
and significant drifting are expected in areas, especially in
open, rural areas across parts of Wisconsin, southern Minnesota
and northeast Iowa. Gusts of 40 to 55 mph are expected depending
on your location.

With these dangerous wind chills, frostbite can occur in as
little as 10 minutes.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, winds gusting as high as 45
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Dangerously cold wind chills
to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on deteriorating travel conditions. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Wind Chills and Whiteout Conditions Still Coming...

.Snow was pushing east of the area with new snow totaling about 3
to 5 inches. Northwest winds are on the increase across northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota, gusting to 30 mph already, causing
drifting snow and dangerous wind chills. Wind chill values in
southeast Minnesota are already 30 to 40 below zero.

Winds will increase even more tonight and remain very strong
through Friday night. The likelihood of 50 mph wind gusts has
increased in Wisconsin from Interstate 90 and north, prompting a
Blizzard Warning for Friday and Friday night. Whiteout conditions
and significant drifting are expected in areas, especially in
open, rural areas across parts of Wisconsin, southern Minnesota
and northeast Iowa. Gusts of 40 to 55 mph are expected depending
on your location.

With these dangerous wind chills, frostbite can occur in as
little as 10 minutes.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, winds gusting as high as 45
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Dangerously cold wind chills
to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on deteriorating travel conditions. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Stores handling last-minute holiday shopping rush

  • Updated
  • 0
CABELAS1.jpg

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Americans spent an estimated $9.12 billion on Black Friday, but that was only the beginning of shopping season.

Cabela's in Prairie du Chien was extremely busy on that day in November with 286 people waiting outside prior to the store opening. Some were given coffee, hot chocolate and gift cards as part of a promotion.

As customers hope to buy some gifts just in time for Christmas on Sunday, General Manager Byron Hardy says that no time is hotter for business than the winter.

"Summer time for us, close to the Mississippi, we pick up because a lot of people come down on the river," Hardy said. "But this is our busiest time of year. From Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve is kind of our biggest push we have and the biggest sales we have."

CABELAS2.jpg

Hardy says that the most popular gifts in the store are clothing, footwear, children's toys and firearms.

Some shoppers traveled from out of state to purchase gifts for their loved ones, even developing some new habits along the way.

“Last year, I didn’t have to shop that much because I didn’t have a job," Tessa Sylvester said. "So I couldn’t really spend my money. Now this year, I have a job. So I can buy my parents and friends and my boyfriend stuff.”

“This year, I feel like they’ve upped their game," Kimberly Suhr said. "Last year, they didn’t have as many good deals. But this year, they have a lot of better deals than last year. We can get a lot more.”

CABELAS3.jpg

Cabela's also has their "Santa Wonderland" running through Saturday. Children can get a free picture with Santa Claus during the event. Hardy says as many as 150 children and their families have participated in a single day. Signing up in advance is preferred but not required.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you