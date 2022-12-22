Stores handling last-minute holiday shopping rush

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Americans spent an estimated $9.12 billion on Black Friday, but that was only the beginning of shopping season.
Cabela's in Prairie du Chien was extremely busy on that day in November with 286 people waiting outside prior to the store opening. Some were given coffee, hot chocolate and gift cards as part of a promotion.
As customers hope to buy some gifts just in time for Christmas on Sunday, General Manager Byron Hardy says that no time is hotter for business than the winter.
"Summer time for us, close to the Mississippi, we pick up because a lot of people come down on the river," Hardy said. "But this is our busiest time of year. From Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve is kind of our biggest push we have and the biggest sales we have."
Hardy says that the most popular gifts in the store are clothing, footwear, children's toys and firearms.
Some shoppers traveled from out of state to purchase gifts for their loved ones, even developing some new habits along the way.
“Last year, I didn’t have to shop that much because I didn’t have a job," Tessa Sylvester said. "So I couldn’t really spend my money. Now this year, I have a job. So I can buy my parents and friends and my boyfriend stuff.”
“This year, I feel like they’ve upped their game," Kimberly Suhr said. "Last year, they didn’t have as many good deals. But this year, they have a lot of better deals than last year. We can get a lot more.”
Cabela's also has their "Santa Wonderland" running through Saturday. Children can get a free picture with Santa Claus during the event. Hardy says as many as 150 children and their families have participated in a single day. Signing up in advance is preferred but not required.