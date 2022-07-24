Storm damage especially rough in Stoddard

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - Following the weekend's massive storm that left many without power, the town of Stoddard saw homes with roofs crushed by trees and streets lined with branches.
Stoddard resident Marvin Bailey witnessed the storm and says damage came all around his property.
“I was sitting on the porch and the storm came up and bent my peppers sideways," Bailey said. "It was nasty. About 75 MPH winds. Quite a bit of damage all around. I drove around after the storm made sure everyone’s OK. That’s good to hear.”
Brian Lehmann of the Stoddard Bergen Fire Department says that a storm of this caliber is very rare and the response can result in splitting up to cover more ground.
“I would consider it at least a 5-10 year event," Lehmann said. "Pretty significant damage. We haven’t seen this in quite a few years. In a response like this, we actually go to checking roads, responding to any calls. We may have to divide our district up and do divisions to check out different residents. What ever sort of thing we have to take care of.”
Lehmann says the department got over 20 calls relating to the storm, including a pair of reported injuries.