Storm damage reported in Houston County

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - A part of Houston County was affected by Wednesday's storms.
Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett said that late Wednesday morning a storm cell caused 'significant damage' to area farms in Caledonia Township in an area around Prairie Ridge Road and County Road 1.
Sheriff Inglett said that there were downed trees and power lines along with barns and outbuildings being damaged or destroyed.
He said there were no injuries reported.
The area is without power for an undetermined amount of time.
Sheriff Inglett said that at the time of the storm, there were advisories out, but no watches or warnings, nor any indications of funnel clouds on weather service radar.