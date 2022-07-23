Storms bring heavy rains, damage, possible tornado

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Saturday afternoon's storms left behind plenty of damage around southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
The storm system brought high winds, reports of hail, heavy rains, and for a short period of time, a tornado warning.
Power outages are reported in the La Crosse and La Crescent area. As of 4:30 p.m., approximately 7,300 Xcel Energy customers were without power. Several hundred MiEnergy customers in Houston and Fillmore counties that were in the path of the storm are also without power.
According to preliminary storm reports from the National Weather Service, wind gusts of 70 mph downed a number of trees in Stoddard and Genoa in Vernon County. There were also similar reports of trees blown down in the Lewiston area in Winona County.
Heavy rainfall was also associated with the storm. 2.9 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time in Kasson, west of Rochester. There was also a report of 1.43 inches of rain that fell south of Winona as the storm passed through.
There was a report of a radar indicated tornado in Houston County shortly after 3 p.m. that moved across a large portion of the county. There were no immediate reports of damage or any injuries.
This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.
