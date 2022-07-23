Storms bring heavy rains, winds, flooding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Saturday afternoon's and evening's storms left behind plenty of damage around southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
The storm systems brought high winds, reports of hail, heavy rains, and for a short period of time in the afternoon, a tornado warning.
There was a report of a radar indicated tornado in Houston County shortly after 3 p.m. that moved across a large portion of the county. There were no immediate reports of damage or any injuries.
Power outages remain in the La Crosse and La Crescent area. As of 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning, just over 2,600 Xcel Energy customers were without power. Several hundred MiEnergy customers in Houston and Fillmore counties that were in the path of the afternoon storm are also without power.
According to preliminary storm reports from the National Weather Service, wind gusts of 70 mph downed a number of trees in Stoddard and Genoa in Vernon County. There were also reports of trees blocking railroad tracks in the Stoddard area. There were also similar reports of trees blown down in the Lewiston area in Winona County.
Multiple large trees or large portions of trees came down in La Crosse due to the winds from the storm. Several of the trees fell on homes and vehicles in the city. There were also reports that the heavy rain caused street flooding which led to vehicles stranded in the water. No injuries have been reported.
Heavy rainfall was also associated with the storm. The weather service reported that just after midnight, four inches of rain had fallen in Cummingsville south of Rochester. 2.9 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time in Kasson, west of Rochester. There was also a report of 1.43 inches of rain that fell south of Winona as the storm passed through.
A flash flood watch is in effect through 3 a.m. Sunday morning for Fillmore and Houston counties due to the excess runoff from the heavy rainfall.
