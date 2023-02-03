Stove fire damages Holmen residence

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - A fire Friday morning at a Holmen residence is believed to have started in the kitchen according to authorities.
The Holmen Fire Department was called to 82 Manchester Lane at 7:47 a.m. for a report of a house fire.
Flames were extending from the roof of the home though a kitchen vent when crews arrived on the scene.
They were able to quickly put the fire out.
A total of five units were on the scene including units from the La Crosse Fire Department.
According to Captain Jeremy Cook, one firefighter was checked at the scene for an injury by staff from Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.
The one person in the home at the time of the fire wasn't hurt.