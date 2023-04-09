Stray dog adopted by LCPD officer who rescued him

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon... The combination of temperatures in the 60s to low 70s, relative humidity as low as 15 to 20 percent, and occasional wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph from the south will result in elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon across parts of southwest into central Wisconsin. Any fires that start could spread quickly and may be difficult to control. Be sure to check with local officials about any burning restrictions that may be in place and use extra caution if conducting any burns this afternoon.