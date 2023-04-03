 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.Recent rainfall has led to rises on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:45 PM CDT Monday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling to 10.1 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Street closings continue on South Avenue project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two nights of street closure this week for South Avenue as construction continues on the project. 

The City of La Crosse said that on the nights of April 5 and 6, South Avenue is closed to let crews patch the roadway. The street is closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

During the closure, the city suggests using Jackson St. and Losey Boulevard to get around the closed area. 

Work is also scheduled this week on storm sewers between 17th St. and Ward Avenue and also between 15th and 16th streets. 

There's also scheduled work on the watermain between 17th St. and Ward Avenue. 

Crews plan to remove billboards and fences this week as well. 

The sidewalk along the west side of South Avenue is open to pedestrians. 

