Street closings continue on South Avenue project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two nights of street closure this week for South Avenue as construction continues on the project.
The City of La Crosse said that on the nights of April 5 and 6, South Avenue is closed to let crews patch the roadway. The street is closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
During the closure, the city suggests using Jackson St. and Losey Boulevard to get around the closed area.
Work is also scheduled this week on storm sewers between 17th St. and Ward Avenue and also between 15th and 16th streets.
There's also scheduled work on the watermain between 17th St. and Ward Avenue.
Crews plan to remove billboards and fences this week as well.
The sidewalk along the west side of South Avenue is open to pedestrians.