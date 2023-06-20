 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH LIVE:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence
of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, enhanced
production of surface ozone will cause the air quality index to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Street closure begins Thursday on South Avenue project

  • Updated
  • 0
South Avenue project-Ward Avenue roundabout work.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Work on a railroad crossing that's part of the South Avenue project means the street is closing for a couple of days. 

South Avenue between Green Bay Street and Ward Avenue is closing starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 and lasting until Monday, June 26 at 6 a.m. 

Crews are rebuilding the railroad crossing just south of the Green Bay Street intersection. 

Other parts of the reconstruction going on this week include:

-Grading and placing base aggregate on the West Avenue roundabout

-Working on storm sewers on West Avenue

-Pouring sidewalk between 15th and 17th Streets.

-Grading between Green Bay and 13th Streets.

-Asphalt paving temporary median crossover at Ward Avenue, 17th St., and driveways

-Installing pull boxes, conduit, and light bases between 13th St. and West Avenue

-Activating temporary signals at Green Bay Street

During the closure, people are urged to use Losey Boulevard and Jackson Street as detours.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

 

Recommended for you