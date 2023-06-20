Street closure begins Thursday on South Avenue project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Work on a railroad crossing that's part of the South Avenue project means the street is closing for a couple of days.
South Avenue between Green Bay Street and Ward Avenue is closing starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 and lasting until Monday, June 26 at 6 a.m.
Crews are rebuilding the railroad crossing just south of the Green Bay Street intersection.
Other parts of the reconstruction going on this week include:
-Grading and placing base aggregate on the West Avenue roundabout
-Working on storm sewers on West Avenue
-Pouring sidewalk between 15th and 17th Streets.
-Grading between Green Bay and 13th Streets.
-Asphalt paving temporary median crossover at Ward Avenue, 17th St., and driveways
-Installing pull boxes, conduit, and light bases between 13th St. and West Avenue
-Activating temporary signals at Green Bay Street
During the closure, people are urged to use Losey Boulevard and Jackson Street as detours.