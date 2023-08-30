Street work coming to southside La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One lane of a southside street is closed beginning Wednesday while another portion of a nearby street is closing next week for construction work.
The northbound right-hand lane of West Avenue South in La Crosse is closed starting August 30 to allow street department crews to do repair work on the storm catch basin.
The closure runs from Ferry Street to Madison Street.
No timetable was given for the closure.
The department also said that beginning on September 5, 21st Street South from Market to Winnebago streets is closed to all public access.
The intersections at both streets is blocked off.
Crews are constructing a sanitary sewer followed by some road construction.
According to the city, the work is expected to take between 6-8 weeks to complete.