Strong storms drop heavy rain, hail across Coulee Region

(WXOW) - Throughout the evening Thursday, severe weather left a mess in its wake.
Reports came in of downed tree limbs and power lines shortly after the storms rolled into the area. Around 9:45 p.m., Xcel Energy's outage map showed more than 3,800 customers without power in La Crosse and surrounding communities.
A couple of La Crosse residents shared what they were seeing.
Nate Schams captured the boom of a close lightning strike on top of the bluffs.
Nathan Korger shared a streak of lightning that struck near the Southside.
Others shared images of hail in La Crosse measuring 3/4" in diameter.
Flooded roadways also cause for concern. High water made travel difficult on Mormon Coulee Rd. near the Kwik Trip and Walmart in La Crosse. Reports from Winona included flooding that stranded two cars in construction zones on Hwy. 61 & 43.