Strong storms drop heavy rain, hail across Coulee Region

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin... * Until midnight CDT. * At 1110 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bangor, or 10 miles southwest of Sparta, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern La Crosse County, including the following locations... Highway 162 And County E E, Rockland, Middle Ridge, Newburg Corners, Burns and The Coulee Experimental Forest. This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 15 and 20. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH