Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin...

* Until midnight CDT.

* At 1110 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bangor, or
10 miles southwest of Sparta, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern La Crosse County, including the following locations...
Highway 162 And County E E, Rockland, Middle Ridge, Newburg
Corners, Burns and The Coulee Experimental Forest.

This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 15 and
20.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Strong storms drop heavy rain, hail across Coulee Region

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - Throughout the evening Thursday, severe weather left a mess in its wake.

Reports came in of downed tree limbs and power lines shortly after the storms rolled into the area. Around 9:45 p.m., Xcel Energy's outage map showed more than 3,800 customers without power in La Crosse and surrounding communities.

A couple of La Crosse residents shared what they were seeing.

Nate Schams captured the boom of a close lightning strike on top of the bluffs.

Nathan Korger shared a streak of lightning that struck near the Southside.

Lightning Strike in La Crosse

Photo Courtesy: Nathan Korger

Others shared images of hail in La Crosse measuring 3/4" in diameter.

Flooded roadways also cause for concern. High water made travel difficult on Mormon Coulee Rd. near the Kwik Trip and Walmart in La Crosse. Reports from Winona included flooding that stranded two cars in construction zones on Hwy. 61 & 43.

