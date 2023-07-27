 Skip to main content
BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Student bass ensemble performs at Logan

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse Student Bass Ensemble performed at Logan High School in front of family, friends, and community members on Thursday.



The concert marks the conclusion of a two week music camp which serves as a platform for students to enhance their technique, collaborate with peers, and create a passion for playing the double bass.

Making up the ensemble are 14 students representing six different schools in La Crosse. The students ranged from 5th grade to 12th grade and have varied levels of experience in playing the double bass. Some had 5+ years experience while some learned how to play at the camp.

Zach Mayer, the group's conductor, says the main idea behind the concert is to offer the students a chance to play the double bass front and center for all to see.

"The bass is kind of given a secondary roll. They provide the harmonic foundations in the orchestras, so their parts may aren't as interesting to play or necessarily as challenging. They're extremely important but not as interesting or challenging. So giving students the opportunity to be the melody, to be at the forefront of what's going on and to give them the challenging parts."

The playlist for the concert included:

  • On Top of Spaghetti - Traditional, arr. M Kurth
  • The Carousel - David Heyes
  • A Day in the Ozarks (1. A Forest Meadow) - Michael Montgomery
  • Basso-Saurus Rock - Tony Osbourne

