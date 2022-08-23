Student Loan Justice advocates to return consumer rights to student loans

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Student Loan Justice established in Wisconsin in 2005 is an organization that aims to reform what the organization calls predatory lending practices with student loans.
Founder Alan Collinge said student loans have been weaponized as they have been stripped of some consumer protection such as bankruptcy rights and statutes of limitations.
"The founding fathers called for uniform bankruptcy laws in the constitution ahead of the power to declare war and ahead of the power to raise an army," Collinge said. "Flash forward 100 years today student loans are the only type of loan that have been uniquely stripped of this constitutional right."
Collinge claimed that the price of universities have skyrocketed due to an unchecked lending system.
President Biden is poised to make a decision by as soon as Wednesday or not to forgive $10,000 of student loan debt. Collinge said that is not enough.
Bill S-2598 is in the Senate that would return bankruptcy rights to federal student loans if passed. Collinge encourages people to reach out to their senators.
You can find out more about the Student Loan Justice organization here.