Students at Crucifixion Elementary honor those who served

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW)- Students K-6 at Crucifixion Elementary School helped honor those who have served at the school's Veterans Day Assembly Friday morning.
The school invited veterans from around the area to demonstrate the proper folding of the American Flag, and answer students questions about their experiences in the military.
The students sang the 'National Anthem' and God Bless America' for the veterans in attendance.
This was the first time Crucifixion Elementary held a Veterans Day Assembly since 2019 due to COVID.