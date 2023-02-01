Students at Eagle Bluff take a break from learning to enjoy Global Play Day

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Wednesday was Global School Play Day and students at Eagle Bluff Elementary took a break from their studies to play board and card games with their classmates.
Izac Sheforgen's 5th Grade Class played everything from chess to Apples to Apples, to Candy Land and in the process the worked on their social skills.
"This is just a nice built in time were there is no learning expectations, academic expectations. Kids can be kids and I can enjoy seeing them be kids," said Sheforgen.
The Global School Play Day movement began in 2015. Since then, more then 1,000,000 students from 75 nations have participated in the play day.