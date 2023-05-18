Students at Summit Elementary begin planting their garden

FRENCH ISLAND, Wis. (WXOW)- Governor Tony Evers declared May 18th, 2023 Wisconsin Garden Day. To help celebrate, GROW La Crosse made a stop at Summit Elementary for another lesson in gardening on Thursday.
GROW helps promote a healthy diet and teaches the basics of gardening.
Thursdays lesson the second-grade kids started planting seeds in the Kid's Garden outside the school.
Second grade student Damian Luecke said he loves to get outside the classroom and into the fresh air.
"I like seeing all our hard work finally becoming something new," Luecke said. "I think it's like fascinating to see the life cycle of things."
Garden Educator with GROW Shelly Staehly said the organization teaches everything from planting, harvesting to taste testing their produce.
"To have the garden right out here right outside of your school and watch what you have planted grow into something you can eat right here in your garden is something that is super special for the kids," Staehly said.
When the kids leave for summer break, GROW volunteers tend to the garden throughout the summer.