...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH NOON CDT
FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from 12:00 PM
Today through 12:00 PM CDT Friday.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Taylor,
Trempealeau, and Vernon.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state from
northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before steadily
diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Areas
further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY air
quality index level, while areas further northeast will have the
potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air quality index
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Students at Summit Elementary begin planting their garden

  • Updated
  • 0

FRENCH ISLAND, Wis. (WXOW)- Governor Tony Evers declared May 18th, 2023 Wisconsin Garden Day. To help celebrate, GROW La Crosse made a stop at Summit Elementary for another lesson in gardening on Thursday.

GROW helps promote a healthy diet and teaches the basics of gardening.

Thursdays lesson the second-grade kids started planting seeds in the Kid's Garden outside the school.

garden

Second grade student Damian Luecke said he loves to get outside the classroom and into the fresh air.

"I like seeing all our hard work finally becoming something new," Luecke said. "I think it's like fascinating to see the life cycle of things."

Garden Educator with GROW Shelly Staehly said the organization teaches everything from planting, harvesting to taste testing their produce.

Teaching

"To have the garden right out here right outside of your school and watch what you have planted grow into something you can eat right here in your garden is something that is super special for the kids," Staehly said.

When the kids leave for summer break, GROW volunteers tend to the garden throughout the summer.

