Students build doghouses for those in need

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW)- Tech Ed students at De Soto High School are helping outdoor dogs receive shelter.
Working with the Vernon County Sherriff's Office and Vernon County Humane Society, the students are building doghouses to be donated to pet owners that may not be able to afford one.
While the students provide a generous service to the community, Tech Ed teacher at De Soto High School Tyler Herrmann said the students also learn a great deal about woodworking.
"About three to four classes you can get a doghouse done," Herrmann said. "One day you might work with getting the bases ready one day you might work with getting the framing done and then put the roof on at the tail end of it."
The students will build a total of four doghouses.
Herrmann said he aimed to focus this year's class curriculum on student involvement. A future project will be building soccer nets for one of the area elementary schools.