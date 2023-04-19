Students build doghouses for those in need

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the
following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Water flow at these
levels can be very dangerous.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon after 4 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches a top 5 all time flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO LATE TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Friday morning to a crest of 13.5 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Students build doghouses for those in need

  • Updated
  • 0

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW)- Tech Ed students at De Soto High School are helping outdoor dogs receive shelter.

Working with the Vernon County Sherriff's Office and Vernon County Humane Society, the students are building doghouses to be donated to pet owners that may not be able to afford one.

Shop class

While the students provide a generous service to the community, Tech Ed teacher at De Soto High School Tyler Herrmann said the students also learn a great deal about woodworking.

"About three to four classes you can get a doghouse done," Herrmann said. "One day you might work with getting the bases ready one day you might work with getting the framing done and then put the roof on at the tail end of it."

Dog house

The students will build a total of four doghouses.

Herrmann said he aimed to focus this year's class curriculum on student involvement. A future project will be building soccer nets for one of the area elementary schools.

