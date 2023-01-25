Students building skills through construction academy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A group of Central High School students got some real job site experience Wednesday morning as part of their construction acadamy program.
It's officially called the Architecture, Construction & Engineering Academy, a two-year program preparing juniors and seniors interested in careers in the construction industry.
For this particular visit in the work field the class headed to J.F. Brennan. Students first asked about the various career opportunities that involved working on or along the river.
"I like the river," said senior Trysten Fish. "Being out on the water...and this company would offer a better experience to learn more about jobs on the water and that's where I fit in."
Other members of the class were also intrigued by the chance to work at a challenging job close to home.
"Seeing what they do here here and seeing what it's all about," said senior Ashton Pfaff. "It's cool that it's on the river, maybe a job that could be out there."
The academy objectives include developing their overall knowledge of the construction industry, developing problem solving skills and improving math skills through practical problem based methods.