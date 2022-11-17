Students convene for the 59th Winona Model Legislature session

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Students from Southeastern Minnesota gathered at Winona State University for the 2022 Winona Model Legislature.
172 students from Bluffview Montessori School, Cotter Schools, Minnesota State College Southeast, Rushford-Peterson Schools, Winona Area Schools and Winona State University gathered for the two-day sessions.
They replicated the nine standing Legislative Committees, Senate, House of Representatives and Governor's Office while learning how the state's government works.
"It is about the Minnesota Legislature, so they use the bills from the house and senate in St. Paul," event organizer and Minnesota DFL District 28A Representative Gene Pelowski said. "We teach them to debate, amend, pass and fail legislation."
The learning experience may surprise some students, like Kellogg Middle School 7th grader Elliot Stout.
"Like how inefficient but efficient it can be," Stout said. "I also learned that you can get about anything passed - from banning some guns a certain way to decreasing populations in this or that form. There are so many ways that people have changed or passed legislative bills."
Pelowski said they're hoping to get more students interested in public service, while teaching them important life lessons. One of the biggest lessons - working with people who have different opinions.
"Compromise is the key," Pelowski said. "I think with 7th graders and 12th graders and college students, there's going to be a lot of compromise."
Some elected officials, like Secretary of State Steve Simon and current Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller joined the Thursday's session to help students and make the experience feel more realistic.
The students will reconvene Friday morning, continuing the model legislative session. People can watch how the 107 bills progress through various committees and chambers on Winona State University's website.
Since the event's start in 1962, Pelowski said its been the only one of it's kind but other schools throughout the state are looking to start their own.
To learn more about this hands-on experience, click here.