Students from Luxembourg visit La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- 25 foreign students are in the area, bringing La Crosse and it's sister city Junglinster, Luxembourg closer together.
It's a four-week program, where these students with the Lënster Lycée International School (LLIS) in Junglinster experience what the Midwest has to offer.
They spent their first week at UW-La Crosse and are finishing their time with Viterbo University on Friday with some international trivia.
The goal is for these high schoolers to learn about American education, experience local food, activities and sports.
"Get myself into the culture that's here. That's very different in Europe," LLIS student Elma Tippin said. "I kind of got to learn about my family and who I'm staying with - as we're staying with host families. I kind of got to like know what it's like to live in the U.S. for a bit, even though it's for a month."
She said one of things she was shocked about the U.S. was the amount of ice used in drinks but is impressed with what she's experienced so far.
"I think the Midwest in general is very nice, like everyone is really nice to you," Tippin said. "I think it's been a bit hot, last week. It's been a good experience, kind of getting to know a different culture as well."
The group will spend the remainder of their time touring the area, and experience high school life at Central and Aquinas High Schools.
The hope is that the collaborations will grow to have La Crosse schools send students to Luxembourg in the future.
