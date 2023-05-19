Students learn on the go with "Careers on Wheels"

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - On Friday morning, some third grade students in Onalaska learned a special lesson outside the classroom.
"[We're] learning about all these different careers, and we get to listen to all these cool people and what they do," Bo Miller said.
Kids from Irving Pertzsch Elementary and St. Paul Lutheran School got up close and personal with a number of impressive vehicles for careers on wheels at Onalaska City Hall. Each vehicle provided an opportunity for the kids to not only see how they work but also a firsthand lesson from the professionals who operate them.
"Maybe it will tell us if you want to do this job and what the job is like," said Jakaylah.
"It's really fun to learn about how all these different vehicles work and what they look like inside," Elliot added.
The kids said it's not only an excuse to get outside the building but also a good way to explore their interests.
"I'm excited about the police station because I get to turn the siren on. It's so loud and fun to turn on," Landon said.
Takumi added, "Garbage trucks only have to push one button, but they used to have to dump the garbage in the garbage truck by hand."
Some who stopped by the News 19 station also expressed interest in reporting.
"Because you get to interview people and it's really cool to interview," said Olive.
Thanks to the teachers and organizers for having News 19 as part of Careers on Wheels. Our thanks as well to the kids for attentive listening and some great questions!