Students learn to make copper bowls at the Driftless Folk School

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Driftless Folk School in Viroqua offers a wide variety of hands-on classes for the community to attend, and that includes learning how to make copper bowls.

The school offers classes based on learning traditional skills that can be used to live a sustainable lifestyle.

For this class students learned to make copper bowls using a method that was used by the Potawatomi Nation.

Using copper or "miskwabik" from the upper peninsula, the students would shape the metal into a bowl with a basalt hammer stone from the shores of Lake Superior or "G'chi Gamii". After the shape is formed the bowls will go into a wood fire to anneal which gives it the warm, red color.

Jacbon Hundt, the executive director of Driftless Folk School, said that one of the main goals of these classes is simply to get people outside.

"The more time people spend on screens and online more and more people are seeking to balance that out with doing something with their hands. Doing something with fire, with stone, with wood, and metals. Things that really get you back into your body and engaged in the material world."

