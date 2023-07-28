 Skip to main content
Students race RC cars for Nitro X camp

LA CROSSW, Wisc. (WXOW) - The parking lot of the vehicle technology center at Western Technical College turned into a race track for nitro RC cars.

Students race RC cars for Nitro X camp

The race is part of camp hosted by WTC called Nitro X. Students in grades 7-9 spent a week learning about the transportation industry and all the career opportunities it has to offer. They got tour various local businesses and talk to people who are currently in the industry. Something Andy Olson with WTC's automotive technician program says doesn't happen often enough.

"What we've been seeing lately is there's been less and less exposure so at this particular age if the have an interest in travelling down this route as a career, they can choose courses in their high school that matches their interests."

Throughout the camp the students also built and modified their own remote-controlled cars that they would eventually race against each other. The cars are powered by an oil-based fuel with 20% nitromethane. 

