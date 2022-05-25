Students take first strides toward learning to bike... in school?

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - A little rain couldn't dampen the spirits of kids at Summit Environmental School on French Island. Kindergarten students got to test out a new fleet of balance bikes in the gym Wednesday morning.
Through a Gold Star Grant from the La Crosse Public Education Foundation, Summit secured a fleet of Strider balance bikes, which riders can propel with their feet learning balance before upgrading to pedals.
“I call it the Fred Flintstone thing,” said Summit P.E. teacher Nick O’Keefe. “They've got their feet on the ground, and they can automatically feel safe and balanced and keep that bike going. At Summit we do a third, a fourth and a fifth grade biking experience, so now we're really introducing it even earlier.”
Smith’s bike shop provided the bikes, pedal conversion kits, safety gear and curriculum.
Making learning to ride part of elementary education, according to Smith's co-owner Randi Pueschner, helps give kids that first sense of freedom by taking away some of the roadblocks they may face.
"Either they don't have access to a bike or they don't have a bike where you can learn your balance like a balance bike,” said Pueschner. “So getting them into kindergartens where they can watch other kids ride bikes is really the key."
Pueschner and her husband Erik are local ambassadors for the Strider Foundation’s All Kids Bike program. They encourage any schools who want their own fleet to reach out and start the process
O’Keefe said writing the grant took only a night or two of work and the results speak for themselves. Responses from kids ranged from “Everyone’s riding; it’s a great day!” to “This is awesome!” and “I love it!”
Not bad for a rainy Wednesday in the school gym.