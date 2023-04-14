Students take to the dance floor at Holmen High School Spring Fling

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- Students at Holmen High School and special education students from 14 area schools took to the dance floor for the schools annual Spring Fling Dance.
The dance was held in the Holmen High School gymnasium Friday morning.
Special Education Transition Teacher with Project BRIDGE Lynne Wilson said Spring Fling brings in a wide variety of entertainment options that anyone can be a part of.
The event featured a photo booth, snacks and refreshments, chalk drawing, face paintings and more.
"It's just a great opportunity for the kids to get to see their friends in a fun setting not just in a classroom," Wilson said. "They get to see kids from other schools that they see maybe during Special Olympics or the adaptive sports leagues and see them during a dance also."
The event was free of charge. This is the ninth year Holmen High School has held the dance.
Wilson credits generous sponsors to help make it possible including Kwik Trip, Pepsi and American Family Insurance.