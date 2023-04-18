Students visit greenhouse for a chance to learn and grow

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Northwoods International students visited the GROW Greenhouse at Western Technical College on Tuesday.
GROW has expanded their programming to include greenhouse field trips. During the visits, students get to learn about four main topics: hydroponic growing, composting, taste tests and sustainability.
Organizers said it is a chance for students to learn where food comes from.
"This is an urban growing experience for them here," GROW's Director of Communication and Outreach Bonnie Martin said. "As opposed to when we are out in the garden space or on the farm when they are learning about a rural growing experience. It's just another way for kids to learn where their food comes from."
Martin said GROW is hosting a plant sale May 5-7th. She said the proceeds help make programs like this one possible. Click here for more information on the sale.