Study finds 20 percent of younger adult deaths are caused by excessive drinking

WISCONSIN (WAOW/WXOW) -- The US is seeing more deaths caused by excessive drinking in younger adults, and experts said this should be a wakeup call.
A new study conducted by the journal Jama Network found one in every five, or 20 percent, of deaths in adults ages 20 through 49 was caused by excessive drinking.
Those numbers came from examining death records from 2015 to 2019.
Experts said this data is sounding the alarm.
"This should be a real eye opener, in that we need to start having some very frank discussions with our friends and family members as to what's going on." said Paula Hensel, Medical Addiction Nurse.
In the Badger State, 26% of deaths in 18-to-34-year olds were due to excessive drinking, that's the highest rate in the past decade.
Experts said drinking culture may be the cause.
"And what we tend to see in our communities here in Wisconsin is that people will binge drink, say I don't have a problem, I only do this on the weekend, but it's still that substance going into our bodies and how our bodies need to process it."
She said habits need to change, and if you're noticing a pattern, whether it's in yourself or other, take a moment to think or ask why the action needs to be taken.
"Again, it's back to the why, and in those situations, it may not be a physical dependency, but there's certainly an emotional attachment." said Hensel.
She said now is the time to reach out, and hopefully prevent further tragedies.
She said the hardest part can be starting the conversation, and that if you notice something wrong, it's important that you say something.
Three counties in Central Wisconsin rank in the top 40 percent in the state for alcohol related deaths in adults ages 18 to 44, with Wood County ranking 14th out of Wisconsin's 72 counties.
In comparison, La Crosse County ranked 33rd out of all the state's counties according to figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.