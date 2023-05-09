Study: Wisconsin ranks first in mental health care

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As mental health becomes more of a priority in American society, Wisconsin is leading the pack when it comes to caring for those in need.
A recent study by QuoteWizard ranked the Badger State as the leader in mental health care. It found that 22-percent of Wisconsin residents have a mental health issue while 47-percent of them do not receive care for that diagnosis.
Analyst Rob Bahtt was part of the process and says that they looked at a handful of criteria.
“We looked at four key factors," Bahtt said. "The factors included the prevalence of mental health issues among the population. As well as the access to care, the effectiveness of that care. That’s rated through unmet needs. As well as the availability of health care to people who may be experiencing a mental health issue.”
Mary Cortesi with The Therapy Place in La Crosse told News 19 that isolation during the pandemic has played a role in issues such as anxiety and stress.
She says virtually every household has some level of problem within it.
“I think it’s a very valuable thing to be able to face, bravely, these things that can be difficult struggles for most families," Cortesi said. "I don’t know any family that’s untouched by mental health issues.”
The Family & Children's Center covers seven counties in the area and provides a wide range of mental health services.
Clinical Director Leah Morken says having a wide variety of resources helps with reducing the stigma around mental health.
“Really the reason is the closer and more accessible mental health services are, the more likely people are to use them," Morken said. "Therefore, it’s important for us to be in many locations to help as many people as possible.”
The study also found that other states in the Midwest ranked highly. Neighboring Illinois placed 2nd while Iowa and Michigan both cracked the top 11.