Substitute for eggs as prices soar

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Like many other products, eggs are going up in price at an alarming rate.
According to Urner Barry, the price of eggs have nearly tripled in the last year. In response, Registered Dietitian Jamie Pronschinske with Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse gave some advice on what to substitute for the breakfast staple.
While eggs are a valuable source of protein, she says canned beans, canned chicken, canned tuna, peanut butter, milk, yogurt and cottage cheese can help the cost effective consumer. Also scrambled tofu can act like eggs made the same way.
Pronschinske added that some things can help replace eggs as a recipe ingredient.
"They used in starches to mimic the binding that eggs do," Pronschinske. "Or I've even seen a recipe where you can use ground chia or flax seeds and you add a little water to that you whisk it up and you let it thicken. That almost forms that consistency that egg would and can be used as a substitute in baked goods."
Pronschinske said substituting eggs out in this way will decrease fat while increasing fiber and that the other nutritional benefits eggs would provide will not be noticeably impacted.