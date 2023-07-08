Summer activities planned at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - Several family-friendly activities are coming up over the next two months at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge.
They encompass learning about dragonfiles, bats, and cranes.
There's also a family nature walk.
Here's a look at the activities including dates, times, and other details:
Dragonflies and damselflies hunt!
You're invited to a dragonfly and damselfly program with expert Dan Jackson! Dan will walk us through the world of dragonflies and give a closer look at their fascinating life! Dan's programs are entertaining and informative! After the introduction participants are invited to go outside to look for and try to catch and identify dragonflies and damselflies.
Where: Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge at the Outdoor Wonder Learning Center
When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, program starts at 6:00pm
*This program is hosted by the Friends of Trempealeau Refuge
*Reservations are not required.
-------------------------------------
Family Nature Walk
Come and join Nora Woodworth, Happy Dancing Turtle staff member for some outdoor fun! Families will have the opportunity to explore the refuge as they hike through Pine Creek Dike.
Where: Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge, event participants will meet at the Observation Deck.
When: Saturday, July 29, 2023, program starts at 10:00am
*This is an event in partnership with Happy Dancing Turtle. To reserve a spot please contact, Nora Woodworth at driftless@happydancingturtle.org or by calling 218-587-2303.
--------------------------------
Bats at the Refuge
This is a unique opportunity to meet Wisconsin DNR bat expert, Heather Kaarakka, and learn about the bats that live in the refuge. After the indoor presentation, Heather will lead an optional walk across a nearby field and observe bats as they emerge from their roosting structure.
Where: Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge at the Outdoor Wonder Learning Center
When: Thursday, August 3, 2023, program starts at 7:00pm
*This program is hosted by the Friends of Trempealeau Refuge
*Reservations are not required.
*This event will best be enjoyed by adults, but all ages are welcome. Dress appropriately if you plan to join the outdoor activity.
----------------------------------------------------
International Crane Foundation
Learn about the crane species, their biology and about the international work and initiatives the foundation is doing.
Where: Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge at the Outdoor Wonder Learning Center
When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, program starts at 6:30pm
*This program is hosted by the Friends of Trempealeau Refuge
*Reservations are not required.