Summer Days provides the full Downtown La Crosse experience!

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Downtown Mainstreet's annual Summer Days event was in full swing Saturday evening in Downtown La Crosse.
The event offered sidewalk sales to catch the hottest summer deals from local retailers.
Live music filled the air on a closed off portion of Main Street between 2nd and 3rd streets.
Events and Promotions Coordinator with Downtown Mainstreet Inc., Marissa Mundinger, said the street closures help give people the ultimate downtown experience.
"We do the street closure in addition to give people that extra sense of community and coming together," Mundinger said. "Listening to live music, eating great food, it's what being downtown is all about."
