Summer STEM camp inspires students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - During a two-day long summer STEM camp, middle school students experienced hands-on science.
Aspiring archaeologists had the opportunity to look at human bones during a workshop called Making Bones Speak.
Students were tasked to figure out the sex, age, height, and ancestry of the person from their remains.
The camp taught students how forensic research works, and got kids excited about science.
"Handling bones of a human skeleton, we all walk around with a human skeleton, but have you ever actually seen those bones?” Dr. Connie Arzigian asked. She's a teaching Professor for Archaeology & Anthropology. “And not just in a picture, but actually handle them, or get into the chemistry lab and do something interesting with it. And this, we hope, will excite kids about being scientists, or at least understand that science is central to everything we are."
Throughout the workshop, students had the chance to investigate and perform their own science experiments, analyze results, and engage with professional scientists during five different classroom sessions. The wide variety of workshops intended to give students an opportunity, not only to learn, but to engage with science in a way they may not be able to do elsewhere.
"Science in general is central to everything we are and everything we do,” said Arzigian. “We have to understand ourselves and we have to understand our world around us. And, science is fun. A lot of times kids don't get a chance to do real hands-on things in the classroom. It may be too large of a class, or you just don't have the resources. So today is an opportunity, the program is called hands-on science, so that you have a chance to do something."
For the aspiring scientists in the community, the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center (MVAC) is planning to host more STEM events this summer. All upcoming events and activities can be found on it's website.